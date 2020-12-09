(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Northern Health’s death toll is now up to nine since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Interior Health’s remains at six, and the virus has now claimed the lives of 543 people.

The province also reported another 566 cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday), now totaling 38,718 infections.

78 of those were identified in Interior Health, as the region hit 2,339 cases since the pandemic began.

Northern Health had 48 new infections, boosting the region’s total up to 1,132 patients.

“While we have seen the start of encouraging trends in our COVID-19 curve, the number of new cases and people with serious illness requiring care in hospital remains high. This is why the public health orders and restrictions remain in place and why we must continue to stay local and keep to our households through the holiday season,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“Let’s make the coming weeks our ‘winter break’ by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let’s ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts.”

Across the province, there are 9,312 active cases; 637 in Interior Health and 332 in the north.

There are 352 people in hospital and 74 in intensive care.

41 patients are in Northern Health; 12 of whom are in ICU.

Interior Health has 17 patients in hospital, three in ICU.

Breakdown by region:

Vancouver Coastal – 136 (9,861)

Fraser – 297 (24,558)

Interior – 74 (2,339)

Island – 11 (735)

North – 48 (1,132)

Meanwhile, the provincial state of emergency has been extended once again.

It will be in effect through the end of the day on December 22.

The original declaration was made on March 18, the day after Dr. Henry declared a public health emergency.