Photo of the BC Legislature

(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

British Columbians could get a financial boost before the end of the year with the launch of the B.C. Recovery Benefit next week.

The provincial government introduced legislation today (Tuesday) to secure funding for the benefit.

Applications begin on December 18.

Families with incomes under $125,000 are elligible for $1,000.

Families earning up to $175,000 will qualify for a reduced benefit amount.

Single-parent families also qualify for these benefit amounts.

Meanwhile, single people earning less than $62,500 are eligible for $500.

Single people earning up to $87,500 will qualify for a reduced benefit amount.

Applications will close in June 2021.

Apply here