Sergeant Richard Weseen says citizens and businesses from Quesnel and the surrounding area were extremely generous over the two day event that was held at the West Park Mall.

Here, he goes over some of the numbers…

“$3,764 in cash, 400 dollars in gift cards, 2,453 pounds of food and hygiene products, and over 500 individual toys.”

Weseen says Constable Matt McGregor organized the event with a little help from his friends…

“Mounties in both red surge and uniform, with the city of Quesnel employees that work at the detachment, volunteered their time on Saturday and Sunday to help make this event such a success.”

Weseen says they couldn’t have done it without the help of the people though…

“It was amazing, we had people pulling up from Autow and Prism Towing, they both pulled up and had a whole truckload of supplies. We had one carload, this family pulled up, and they had 8 to 10 bags of dog food. Active Rental not only donated the use of a closed trailer, but also dropped off a second trailer full of toys that their staff collected prior to the event.”

Weseen says the donations will now be going out to a few groups in the community…

“The food and hygiene products are going to be supplied to the Salvation Army Food Bank, Seniors Living Society is going to receive some food as well, Big Brothers and Big Sisters will receive the toys, and the local Salvation Army will receive the cash that is donated to support their shelter, soup kitchen and help with the purchase of food and supplies.”