100 Mile House RCMP will be taking more steps to enforce the Provincial Health Order.

According to Staff Sargent Svend Nielson, the detachment was ‘given direction to increase their interest’ in that area, and will be taking a more progressive approach to enforcement. “The law right now basically dictates you need to wear a mask,” Nielson says, “we have to remain impartial to it, but we still have to enforce the law.”

“We don’t want to shake the apple tree up too much,” Nielson says “Some people are frustrated, it’s no fun having to consistently pull up and down the mask.”

Nielson says RCMP has been speaking to local businesses to give information on what they can do to help RCMP enforce the Provincial Health Order.

Nielson says fines for an individual violating the Provincial Health Order can start at $230, and fines for those organizing events can cost $2300 or higher.