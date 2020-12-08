Williams Lake RCMP Looking To Locate Owner Of Found Money
WL RCMP Detachment Photo Pat Matthews (MyCaribooNow.com staff)
The Williams Lake RCMP is looking to find the owner of a container of money that was found on Litzenburgh Crescent and turned into the Detachment on November 11, 2020.
The owner of the container must be able to describe both the container and the approximate amount of money inside it.
All claims of ownership can be forwarded to the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment non-emergency line at 250-392-6211.