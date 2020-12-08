If you wish to attend the next City Council meeting in Williams Lake you’ll have to watch it live on the City’s YouTube page.

The updated Provincial Health Officer’s Order on Gatherings and Events released on December 2nd requires local governments to restrict members of the public from attending meetings of Council, including public hearings.

Chief Administrative Officer, Gary Muraca, said: “The actual order came out Friday night (December 4th) and was sent out to all the CAO’S saying no Public Hearings, no Council meetings for the general public so at this point and time we’re going to restrict the public from attending the upcoming Council meeting as well as any kind of Public Hearings”.

Muraca, added Council will meet in person for the last time this year next Tuesday and goes over what’s planned for the new year.

“So we’re going to take that opportunity after the meeting next week (December 15th) to review the whole situation and possibly in the New Year we’ll all be meeting by Zoom at that time, we just need a little bit of time to adapt and get our technology all setup to be able to have those meetings”.

The Mayor and Council will meet in person on December 15th maintaining social distancing and Muraca explained how with the in-person restrictions that meeting will be handled.

“The delegations will be on Zoom, the reports that are written by staff that are for people, Council will have their phone numbers so that if they have questions will call them and on the conference line during the meeting to ask questions so it will be more of a virtual meeting”.

City of Williams Lake Council invites residents to access meetings live via the City’s YouTube page (www.youtube.com/Citywl) as an alternative to attending proceedings in person.

Online meetings of Council will also be recorded and accessible following the live feeds for anyone unable to stream live.

If you have questions regarding Council meetings you’re asked to contact Corporate Services at 250-392-1772 or corporativeservices@williamslake.ca.