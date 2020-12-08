(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry formally extended the restrictions until midnight of January 8, as B.C reported 2,020 new cases of COVID-19 in a three-day span.

35 people passed away from the virus across the province, for a total of 527 fatalities.

Of the new cases, 106 were found to be in Northern Health.

Interior Health’s total increased by 203

Across B.C., 9,380 cases are active and 349 people are in hospital and 77 people are in critical care.

There have been a total of 38,152 infections in the province since the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, there are 10,747 people isolating as a result of an identified exposure and the recovery rate is 71.5 percent.

There have been six new outbreaks in the healthcare system and there are 65 ongoing.

Cases by day:

Fri – Sat: 647

Sat-Sun: 726

Sun-Mon: 647

New cases by region:

North – 106

Interior – 203

Vancouver – 304

Fraser – 1362

Island – 45