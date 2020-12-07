(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

The BC unveiled its Throne Speech today (Monday), with a focus on protecting the health and well-being of residents during the pandemic.

While help is on the way in the form of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (pending approval from Health Canada) meaning better days are ahead, Premier John Horgan noted the current wave continues to pose urgent challenges in the short term.

“When the pandemic hit our province last spring, we promised British Columbians we would be there for them, for as long as it takes to recover,” said Premier John Horgan.

“That promise stands. We will continue to listen to public health officials, help those on the front lines, and support families and businesses.”

The province is expected to continue to build on the measures already in place with initiatives extended or expanded, while new ones are launched.

Those supports include a new Recovery Benefit, which will be rolled out by the end of the year.

Families with a combined household income of less than $125,000 per year will be eligible to receive $1,000; families earning above that, up to $170,000, will receive payments.

Individuals earning less than $62,000 a year will be eligible for $500, with those earning up to $87,000 are also included.

In addition, the government is planning to take significant steps to assist small- and medium-sized businesses in weathering the economic storm caused by COVID-19.

New tax measures are anticipated to reward businesses for hiring and to make it easier for them to invest in equipment and machinery.