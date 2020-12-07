Interior Health has reported an individual tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lake City Secondary School in Williams Lake.

School District 27 Superintendent Chris Van Der Mark said the individual was present at the school on December 1st.

“There were no further instructions to that notification”, van der Mark said, “We did have one recently where a class had to self-isolate, there was nothing connected to it in that way, so it was just a notification of a positive case”.

Van der Mark said other than the notification going to the families that there has been a positive test associated with that community the school is not doing anything differently.

“I think this actually gives a heightened level of confidence that the tracking is working, that the process is working accordingly and the steps that being followed are doing a good job of making sure that we’re not having spread at school sites”.

Van der Mark added with this new exposure that there has been no other request for self-isolation.

School District 27 plans to hold another Virtual Town Hall Meeting with Interior on Wednesday, December 16th.

