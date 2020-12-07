There was a suspcious fire in West Quesnel over the weekend.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier has more…

“Early Sunday morning at about quarter after five Quesnel Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Roddie Street on the west side. We responded with two engines and 11 people.”

Gauthier says there wasn’t much they could do…

“When our duty officer arrived on scene the vehicle was fully involved. The vehicle was a 2018 Ford Pickup truck, and it was completely burnt out.”

Gauthier says they were alerted to the fire through various 9-1–1 calls from neighbours.

He says they were on scene for about an hour.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated by the Fire Department and the RCMP.