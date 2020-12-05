The Cariboo Regional District is endorsing nine grants for assistance totalling over 30,000 dollars.

The nine grants feature different community organizations throughout the South Cariboo and will help with upgrading and purchasing equipment and financially supporting different aspects of the organizations.

100 Mile & District Arts Council $500 Scholarships 100 Mile & District Community Policing Consultative Committee $2,000 Purchase & maintenance of equipment, admin costs, fuel allowances for volunteers and training 100 Mile House Flying Club $2,000 Financial support towards providing local kids a free motivational aviation experience 100 Mile House Snowmobile Club $5,700 replace furnace in the clubhouse Forest Grove & District Rod and Gun Club $2,500 Interior & exterior building upgrades – a ground holding tank, fresh water tank c/w pump, repairs to walls and doors Hot July Nights Committee $5,000 general costs of show – website, administration, plaques, etc Log Cabin Quilters $1,500 replenish the stock of fabric and quilting supplies for chemo, comfort, preemie, and raffle quilts Lone Butte Historical Association $5,000 Painting interior of new Water Tower Park and Rest Station Timothy Lake Road Community Association $6,000 Upgrade existing boat launch

The money will be allocated in the Cariboo Regional Districts 2021 Grants for Assistance budget.