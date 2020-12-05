CRD endorses over $30,000 in grants for assistance
The Cariboo Regional District is endorsing nine grants for assistance totalling over 30,000 dollars.
The nine grants feature different community organizations throughout the South Cariboo and will help with upgrading and purchasing equipment and financially supporting different aspects of the organizations.
|100 Mile & District Arts Council
|$500
|Scholarships
|100 Mile & District Community Policing Consultative Committee
|$2,000
|Purchase & maintenance of equipment, admin costs, fuel allowances for volunteers and training
|100 Mile House Flying Club
|$2,000
|Financial support towards providing local kids a free motivational aviation experience
|100 Mile House Snowmobile Club
|$5,700
|replace furnace in the clubhouse
|Forest Grove & District Rod and Gun Club
|$2,500
|Interior & exterior building upgrades – a ground holding tank, fresh water tank c/w pump, repairs to walls and doors
|Hot July Nights Committee
|$5,000
|general costs of show – website, administration, plaques, etc
|Log Cabin Quilters
|$1,500
|replenish the stock of fabric and quilting supplies for chemo, comfort, preemie, and raffle quilts
|Lone Butte Historical Association
|$5,000
|Painting interior of new Water Tower Park and Rest Station
|Timothy Lake Road Community Association
|$6,000
|Upgrade existing boat launch
The money will be allocated in the Cariboo Regional Districts 2021 Grants for Assistance budget.