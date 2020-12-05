The City of Williams Lake has awarded its Logging and Fuel Treatment contract for burnt stands and fuel treatment work at the Williams Lake Regional Airport to Borland Creek Logging.

The City contracted the logging company for $109,894. The logging taking place will be for the harvest of 18.8 hectares of burnt stands and fuel treatment work in the area NW of the Fire Center at the Williams Lake Regional Airport from the 2017 Wildfires.

The City estimates that there will be 1,000 cubic metres of sawlogs harvested and 200 cubic metres of biomass logs. The City is planning on selling harvested logs for an expected project revenue of $71,600. The sale of these logs (gross revenues) will go against the total cost of the treatment.

This project is utilizing funding through the Community Resiliency Investment Program (CRI). The CRI Grant will cover the estimated net cost of $38,294.

Borland Creek Logging was awarded the contract as their proposal has the lowest tender price.