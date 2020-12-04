Spectators might not be allowed to take in sports at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, but they are welcomed to take in a brand new mural.

The mural was started back in October by local artists Sarah Sigurdson and Tiffany Jorgensen, and after hundreds of hours of work, it was completed on Thursday. The mural is made up of 15 panels that measured 49 inches by 197 inches each.

Sigurdson said that they wanted to show what it takes to make an athlete with the mural.

“Celebrating the support system around the athletes, and around the community that’s at the rink,” she said. “Coaches and parents, staff, referees, and fans. It takes a whole team. It’s not just the people on the ice, they all deserve to be celebrated.”

She said it’s an honour to know that people will view the mural for years to come.

“My kid is in the mural. There is a part of me that kept thinking he is really little in the mural, he’s only three, and when he comes here, maybe he’ll bring his kid, and it made me kind of teary-eyed thinking of the longevity of art and how it will stay relevant.”

Jorgensen said that she hopes the mural can resonate with people as it does with them.

“We feel how much goes into it; we know how much time it takes, how much love and dedication, how much fun it is for the kids and for the grown-ups who still go off and go play hockey.”

Jorgensen added that to see the completed project and kids and parents taking in the mural has been rewarding already.