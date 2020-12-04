(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

BC health officials reported 711 new cases of COVID-19 today, upping the provincial mark to 36,132.

Fifty of the new infections were recorded in Northern Health as the health authority reaches 978 total cases.

Interior Health saw another 81 cases to top the two thousand mark since the pandemic began, now at 2.062.

There are 9,050 active cases in the province with 338 people in the hospital, 76 of whom are in intensive care.

11 more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours increasing the death toll to 492.

Two new health-care facility outbreaks at Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge and at Richmond Hospital.

“We continue to face a significant surge in community transmission and new cases of COVID-19, which means following the provincial health officer’s (PHO) orders and using all our layers of protection is necessary for every person in our province right now”

“The virus is not letting up and neither can we. This weekend, let’s stay small and stay local, so we can slow the spread of the virus in our province.”

On Thursday, Northern Health issued precautionary COVID-19 outbreaks at the Gateway Lodge and University Hospital in PG.

Today (Friday), the BC Centre for Disease Control released the results of the Your Story, Our Future population health survey on a new SPEAK survey dashboard, funded by the BCCDC Foundation for Public Health.

It was the largest-ever Canadian population health survey, with almost 400,000 British Columbians taking part.

Regional breakdown:

Vancouver: 9,421 (+143)

Fraser: 22,899 (+427)

Vancouver Island: 679 (+10)

Interior: 2,062 (+81)

Northern: 978 (+50)

Residents of other countries: 103 (+7)