A campaign that was started in the early 1990s by the Women’s Action Coalition of Nova Scotia, in response to the killing of 14 women in Montreal on December 6, 1989, is now shared by organizations in Canada and Internationally.

Every December the Purple Ribbon Campaign focuses on the elimination and awareness of violence against women.

Eileen Alberton, Communications Liason for the Women’s Contact Society in Williams Lake, said due to the COVID-19 restrictions they’ve had to mark this 10-day event in a different way

“We brought ribbons to the businesses so that the staff can wear them. We’ve brought a poster so that people understand why the staff is wearing the purple ribbons and we put up the banners in different locations in town that we’re hoping that people will see them and think about the effects that violence has on our community and on our world”,

Alberton said even though purple ribbons are not available to the public this year that individuals can still wear something purple to show their support to end violence against women.

In addition to remembering the 14 women who died in Montreal on December 6, 1989, the Purple Ribbon Campaign also remembers all women who have died violently and continue to live with abuse.

Alberton added that because of COVID-19 restrictions they will not be able to hold a public National Day of Remembrance on Sunday, December 6th.