The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex has to suspend numerous activities due to new orders from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The new orders will see all indoor group fitness activities and programs are suspended until further notice. This includes all drop-in aquafit, drop-in fitness, registered group fitness and registered aquatic.

All indoor and outdoor adult team sports have also been suspended until further notice. This includes basketball, cheerleading, combat sports, floor hockey, floor ringette, road hockey, ice hockey, ringette, netball, skating, soccer, curling, volleyball, indoor bowling, lawn bowling, lacrosse, hockey, ultimate, rugby, football, baseball and softball.

Operating within the Public Health Order requirements, individual (non-group) use of the complex may continue. This includes the Aquatic Centre, Fitness Centre and use of the ice for public skating. For the Arenas swimming classes, drop-in skate, and structure programs and sports for children and youth under 19 will continue; this includes minor hockey.

The user capacity for all programs, activities and sports has been reduced to a maximum of 50 participants.