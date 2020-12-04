The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says work underway on West Fraser Road in the Quesnel area, has nothing to do with the new route being proposed due to the damage done by severe flooding in 2018 that washed away some of the old route.

The Ministry says, in a written statement, that it is simply preventative maintenance related to freshet.

It says the current activities involve blasting rock at the Hardrock Quarry and hauling it to Narcosli Creek.

The rock is being used to armor the creek to prevent further damage from spring freshets.

That work is ongoing and is expected to continue into March.

As for the selected option to rebuild and realign West Fraser Road, the Ministry says construction is still expected to be tendered this fall.