(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyCaribooNow)

Two of the three new COVID-19 outbreaks announced in the healthcare system today (Thursday) are in Northern Health.

The Cedar Wing at the Gateway Care Home has reported a single staff case, and the Family Medicine Unit at the University Hospital of Northern BC has reported “multiple but unrelated” cases of the virus.

The number of cases associated with the outbreak at the University Hospital is not publicly available according to the health authority.

Meanwhile, there have been 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the health authority for a total of 928.

Interior Health’s total went up by 82 up to 1,981.

There have been 684 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, including four epi-linked cases.

BC has totaled 35,422 infections with 9,103 considered active.

Of the active cases, 325 people are in hospital and 80 in intensive care.

In addition, 12 more patients have died from COVID-19 for a new death toll of 481.

There are 56 active outbreaks in the healthcare system.

10,849 people are under active public health monitoring.

The recovery rate continues to hover at 70 per cent.

Regional breakdown:

Vancouver: 9,278 (+114)

Fraser: 22,472 (+465)

Vancouver Island: 669 (+10)

Interior: 1,981 (+82)

Northern: 928 (+23)

Residents of other countries: 96