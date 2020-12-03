Over a month ago, a landslide in the River Valley escarpment caused concern for the City of Williams Lake and property owners on Frizzi Road.

The landslide led to no injuries and no major damage to any properties along the road but did cause debris to flow into the River Valley and choked the creek.

Erick Peterson, the director of protective services for the City of Williams Lake, said that there had been no real problems for the last couple of weeks.

“We have noticed a few minor slides, but it has been greatly reduced; the risk has been reduced in that area,” he said.

Peterson noted that they still do have remedial action for properties located on Frizzi Road.

“We’ve seen progress on those properties. We are continuing to monitor and work with the property owners,” he said. “Generally speaking, because we haven’t seen heavy precipitation, we have seen far less slides and far less activity in that area.”

Frizzi Road property owners are still requested to move any items 25 or 15 metres back from the River Valley escarpment edge.