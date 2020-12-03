The annual Coats for All drive in 100 Mile House was a success.

Many items of clothing were donated to the drive, and hundreds were given out. According to organizer Annie McKave, the estimated total of items given out are:

335 Warm winter coats

250 vests, hoodies, sweaters, snowsuits, and snow pants

600 scarves, toques, mittens, and gloves

McKave says these aren’t final totals, and donations are still coming in and clothes are still going out. She added that the numbers are higher than in previous years as well. McKave says the distribution of the clothes wasn’t the same as in previous years, as there were fewer distribution locations due to the pandemic.