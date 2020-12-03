Following the advice of the Provincial Health Officer and the BC Recreation and Parks Association, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be temporarily pausing all indoor group fitness classes.

Classes include all drop-in aquafit, drop-in fitness, registered group fitness, and registered aquatic fitness activities.

Activities such as individual swimming, swimming classes, individual fitness center usage, and skating are not affected until further notice.

Ian James, Director of Community Services said “The Cariboo Memorial Complex continues to work diligently to ensure that we can provide residents with continued access to recreational activities. We will continue to adapt our facility and our programs to meet the requirements of the Provincial Health Officer and our partners such as the BCRPA and ViaSport, to ensure the ongoing safety of our users and staff”.

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will advise users of any further changes should they be required.