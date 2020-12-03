It was a good ending for two stranded snowmobilers in the Likely area backcountry.

On Tuesday Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were tasked out by RCMP.

Debra Bortolussi, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue communications spokesperson, said the two snowmobilers were located mid-day yesterday by a helicopter, and teams were able to ski into their location and get them out by snowshoe.

Bortolussi added that it was an extraordinary team effort that included mutual aid from Prince George and South Cariboo Search and Rescue.

“During every stage of this rescue, the team’s worked with a highly trained Avalanche Safety Officer out of PGSAR”. Bortolussi said, “The Avalanche Safety Officer looks at considerations such as snowpack, weather and also test the snow in the rescue area,.These very important steps are done to ensure the safety of everyone responding and those we are looking for/rescuing”.

It was the second call out for Central Cariboo Search And Rescue in the past week, and the third for PGSAR.