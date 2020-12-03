UPDATED – Power restored to 118 customers in 100 Mile House
BC Hydro Map, Dec. 3rd 2020
**UPDATE – 11:55 AM**
Power is back on in the area
**UPDATE -11:16 AM**
Crews estimate the power will be back on around 11:45 AM December 3rd, 2020
Original
BC Hydro Crews are investigating the cause of a power outage East of Exeter-McKinley Road in 100 Mile House.
The outage has left 118 customers without power since 9:53 AM on the morning of December 3rd, 2020.
A crew has been assigned to the outage, and are investigating.