(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Those are the latest numbers from BC Health Officials for Wednesday.

The provincial total is now 34,728.

The death toll is now up to 469.

45 of the new cases identified were in Northern Health, boosting the region’s total up to 905.

Interior Health’s total jumped by 66 up to 1,899.

Across BC, there are 8,941 active cases, 1,472 of those cases are within the Healthcare system.

While 10,201 people are under active public health monitoring, the province’s recovery rate is now 70%.

There have been three new outbreaks within the health care system, there are 54 ongoing outbreaks.

Additionally, there have been two more confirmed community outbreaks in Fraser Health.

In light of the United Kingdom approving a vaccine today (Wednesday), Provincial Health Officer, Dr Bonnie Henry said, “this is part of the solution to what we are going through but it is going to be some time yet before we get where we are going.”

“The vaccine is clear evidence that we do have light ahead, and in BC, we are working to put together an immunization strategy for everybody across the province who wants to be immunized,” she added.

Regional breakdown:

Northern: 905 (+45)

Interior: 1,899(+66)

Vancouver: 9,164 (+174)

Fraser: 22,007 (+529)

Vancouver Island: 659(+20)