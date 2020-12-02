It was a very wet fall the past three months in the Cariboo.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with Environment Canada, Armel Castellan went over the numbers

“Williams Lake 235 millimeters fell over the course of September, October, November. Normally you would only see a 125 that’s a 188 percent of normal sot that’s the wettest on record, and Quesnel 162 percent of normal, 241 millimeters of precipitation making it the fourth wettest”.

When asked about snowfall amounts for last month Castellan said the Chilcotin got the brunt of it going from 17 centimeters on the 26th to 32 centimeters total on the 28th.

Castellan said the Cariboo should see colder weather moving in by the middle of this month with a high probability of lasting into March and April.

‘Temperatures should be 6, 7, even 8 degrees warmer than normal by the time we get to Saturday with projected highs of 7 over the weekend”, Castellan said, “The second half of December the Cariboo will be more seasonal if not below seasonal values”.