City of Williams Lake supports possible Glen Arbor expansion
(P Matthews, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
The City of Williams Lake is supporting the Glen Arbor board of directions desire to build expanded seniors housing.
Glen Arbor is looking to expand its senior housing complex by an additional 21 units. Currently, the complex has 34 units with one and two-bedroom suites.
During yesterday’s council meeting, the Williams Lake city council voted unanimously in favour of writing a letter of support for a funding application from Glen Arbor.