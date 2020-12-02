Deanna Deacon of 100 Mile House started her business as an empowerment coach for women six years ago when she moved to the South Cariboo and is now launching her new book, “Feminine Warrior”.

Deacon says the book is a collection of her own personal stories from clients that she has worked with in the 100 Mile House area since she’s started her business. She says the book helps women to remember the strength they have within.

In Deacon’s empowerment coaching, she says she helps women understand what thoughts are going through their minds that lead to self-sabotage. Deacon gives examples such as ways women pick fights with their partners, discrepancies with coworkers, and other insecurities arising. She says her coaching she helps find the route her clients want to take to come into their strength from within. Deacon says “the ultimate essence is to come into a sense of love and when we believe in ourselves, we believe in the love aspect of who we are, it helps us have much more fluid relationships and communication and connection with everyone around us”.

Deacon explains she’s always been a writer, and has been writing journals and letters since she was young. She says as a young girl she was sensitive and emotional, and writing was a way of releasing that. She says it felt like a natural progression to writing for her career, whether it was blogs or social media posts. Deacon says she just had a feeling that the book just had to be created.

In the September presale, more than 300 copies of ‘Feminine Warrior’ were sold. A large number of copies stayed in the South Cariboo, but copies went across the world. Deacon was able to track where the presale copies were headed, some went to the US, Australia, New Zealand, and even the Philippines.

Copies of the book can be purchased at https://www.deannadeacon.com/