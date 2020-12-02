The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department has added 6 new members from a recruitment drive.

The Fire Department says they noticed their numbers were getting low and were worried about the fire department’s rating, which would impact insurance costs in the area. The Insurance Services Office rating determines how well a fire department can serve and protect the community. The department sent letters out to the community, along with advertising the fact they needed members.

According to the department, the community was receptive to the letters, and six residents came forward to join, bringing the total number of members to 14.