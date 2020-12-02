The City of Williams Lake, along with the Williams Lake First Nations (WLFN), and the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Climate (MOE) has dissolved the Unified Command Structure that has been in operation to address damages in the Williams Lake River Valley.

The City of Williams Lake’s Emergency Operations Centre was activated to address high floodwaters in the Spring of 2020 that resulted in a discharge of partially treated sewage from the City of Williams Lake’s Wastewater Treatment Facility to the Williams Lake River.

The City of Williams Lake, WLFN and MOE has worked together over the last seven months to decide restorative works in the River Valley. Due to the change in seasons, operational works in the River Valley are now ending.

Erick Peterson, the emergency operations coordinator director, said that there is still lots to do despite them collapsing the unified command.

“We still have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of recovery work to do, but the vast majority of emergency works have been completed. The pipe is now buried, the pipe is now protected,” he said. “As long as we have a quiet spring, we will be well on our way again.”

Peterson added that crews would continue to work throughout winter, but the work they can do will be reduced.

The River Valley situation will continue to be monitored throughout the winter months, and updates will be provided by the City of Williams Lake when necessary.