City of Williams Lake finalizes where COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant money will be spent
Photo by Tanner Wallace Scriber, My Cariboo Now, staff
The City of Williams Lake has finalized where the money it received from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant is headed.
The City received over $2.6 million in funding from the provincial government and has so far spent $1.7 million of that money, with the remaining being put into a reserve fund, which the City plans to spend in the coming months.
The $2,618,000 will be spent as follows:
|Allocate a total of $100,000 originally allocated to the Pandemic Fund back to General Revenue
|$100,000
|Allocate $50,000 to support and encourage COVID-friendly outdoor recreation activities such as outdoor public skating, trails and other activities
|$50,000
|Allocate approximately $475,000 for government relief from gaming funding shortages to non -profit organizations and allocate $250,000 in 2021 budget for potential revenue loss
|$475,000 & $250,000
|Allocate $300,000 to the Airport fund to cover revenue loss in 2020, and allocate $220,000 for potential revenue loss in 2021
|$520,000
|Allocate $100,000 for non-medical face masks, hand sanitizer, and COVID signage including floor decals to be provided at no charge to local licensed businesses, and including Seniors’ homes. To be distributed by the Economic Development Office in conjunction with the Business Licensing department
|$100,000
|Allocate $50,000 to support services for the vulnerable population including the homeless. Allocate $50,000 to support mental health services
|$100,000
|Allocate $25,000 for the Williams Lake and District Seniors Activity Centre for COVID19 measures
|$25,000
|Allocate $50,000 toward community events that increase community spirit in Williams Lake
|$50,000
|Allocate $50,000 to the Economic Development account to support Williams Lake businesses throughout the pandemic
|$50,000
|TOTAL
|$1,720,000
|REMAINING FUNDS (to be placed in a Contingency Fund to be disbursed at Council’s direction:
|$898,000