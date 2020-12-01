It had to wait close to five weeks, but Lorne Doerkson was officially sworn in as the MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding.

The ceremony took place via zoom in BC Legislature last week, something Doerkson said was different from how he had imagined the ceremony going, but it was he was excited to finally get it done and can now use the destination to help people in the region.

“There’s been a lot of work done in the last two or three weeks. Some of that has been a little bit difficult because I wasn’t sworn in,” he said. “Now, the work on many issues throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin can be done.”

Doerkson says he is now looking forward to getting a chance to talk about important issues for members of the riding.

“Some of those issues came out through the campaign, but we have a drastic shortage of people in our health care system, whether that be care-aids, doctors, or nurses,” he said. “We’ve got multiple issues that I would love to have the opportunity to bring to the floor, and of course, COVID will be one of them. While it is a major issue, there are many other issues in the community as well.”

He added that he expects the Premier to call MLA’s back to legislature sometime in December or in January.