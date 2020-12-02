Councillor Mitch Vik, the Chair of the Executive Committee, went over a report at Tuesday night’s Council meeting from Chris Cobin, who is the Director of Infrastructure and Capital Works.

“He provided an update to the committee regarding a follow-up inspection of the Johnston Bridge. Unfortunately the inspection revealed that both ends of the bridge in terms of girders and beams have suffered corrosion, whereas the initial inspection that happened in early 2020 revealed that only the north end of the bridge was affected.”

Vik also talked about what will happen next…

“With this new information in hand, staff will soon provide Council with clear options for remediating the bridge and for what purpose and capability.”

A 10,000 kilogram weight restriction was put on the bridge following an inspection in October of last year, which means that logging truck traffic to the plywood plant and other industrial traffic had to be diverted through Maple Drive in the Red Bluff area.

The bridge remains open for vehicles under the weight limit.