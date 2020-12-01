Northern Health | My PG Now

(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

The Northern Health Connections program will begin running on a modified holiday schedule on December 17th.

The service provides transportation for people travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities.

Multiple routes connect a number of communities across the North along with service to Vancouver.

The change comes as demand for the program tends to drop over the holiday season, as fewer people book health care appointments.

The regular schedule will resume the week of January 7th.