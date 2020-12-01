The Alexis Creek RCMP are Seeking assistance in finding Randolph Quilt, who was last seen leaving Nemaiah Valley on September 26, 2020. Quilt was reported missing on November 29th.

Quilt, 59, is described as:

Indigenous Male

5’5″ or 165cm

132 lbs or 60 kgs

Brown Eyes

Short Grey Hair

Goes by the name Rando

Wearing a heavy brown or green jacket, a light blue touque, and possibly a backpack

There have been unconfirmed reports that Quilt may be residing near or in Boitano Park in Williams Lake.

If you have any information about Randolph Quilt, or where he might be, please contact the Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211, the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477