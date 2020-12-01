Alexis Creek RCMP seeking assistance in finding missing person
The Alexis Creek RCMP are Seeking assistance in finding Randolph Quilt, who was last seen leaving Nemaiah Valley on September 26, 2020. Quilt was reported missing on November 29th.
Quilt, 59, is described as:
- Indigenous Male
- 5’5″ or 165cm
- 132 lbs or 60 kgs
- Brown Eyes
- Short Grey Hair
- Goes by the name Rando
- Wearing a heavy brown or green jacket, a light blue touque, and possibly a backpack
There have been unconfirmed reports that Quilt may be residing near or in Boitano Park in Williams Lake.
If you have any information about Randolph Quilt, or where he might be, please contact the Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211, the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477