A number of charity events in the 100 Mile House area have had to make changes this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The latest event which has been changed was a food drive from the 100 Mile House RCMP.

According to Staff Sargent Svend Nielson, a food drive, similar to the one done before thanksgiving, was planned for this weekend until the most recent COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. “We had it organized, and have since pushed back the date”, Nielson says “community-wise, we’re just trying to do the right thing”.

Nielson says as of now, there is no concrete date for the food drive, but the RCMP wants to help out during the holidays. “We’re just trying to do what we can do to assist people in need in the community”, Nielson says, “There’s a lot of those in the community, unfortunately”.