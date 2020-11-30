The Cariboo-Chilcotin School District will be spending the bulk of the money it received from the COVID-19 Safe Return to Class Fund on outdoor learning spaces and technology upgrades.

The District received a total of $1.8 million in federal funding, with $750,000 going towards Outdoor Learning Spaces, $797,900 going towards upgrades for technology., $193,100 for cleaning supplies, and $80,000 for distanced learning staffing support.

“Schools have been working on projects to build outdoor learning spaces. That’s been something we’ve been wanting to do anyway, and certainly, the current context has placed heightened importance on getting kids outside and having for other learning outside,” said Chris van der Mark, the superintendent of schools with the Cariboo-Chilcotin School District. “The other significant chuck of the funs has been around a significant-tech overhaul and getting more current, more reliable technology. It will be especially beneficial in some of our remote communities. We will have up to date stuff in the hands of our teachers and available to students.”

The Outdoor Learning Spaces funding comes after construction estimates were higher than initially expected and increased the budget, with the District focusing on the schools that already offer Outdoor Learning Spaces.

For the technology upgrade, the District’s IT department is moving forward with the first stage of hardware replacement based on recently established ratios and standards. The first stage of hardware upgrade will occur with school teaching and admin staff. The anticipated delivery date for laptops is late November or early December.