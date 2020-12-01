The Cariboo Regional District’s broadband connectivity survey is now available to residents, businesses, and organizations regarding broadband service in the region.

CRD Area F Director and Chair of the Broadband Committee, Maureen Lebourdais said there are 2 surveys you can fill out.

“One is for personal or your residence, your household, and the other is for business. The questions are similar, some are a little different as well. We want people to know that they can do both because many of us in the Cariboo we run a business out of our home or sometimes several businesses out of our home, agricultural operations or home-based businesses”.

Lebourdais also talked about the reason behind the CRD putting the survey together besides obtaining information and feedback about existing internet and cellular services in the region.

“There’s quite a bit of money coming down the pipe both from the Federal Government also through some of the COVID recovery money that’s going to be coming out of the Province and that’s to improve access and work towards equitable access for rural and remote communities to broadband, and so the surveys are the first step in CRD’S work towards making a broadband strategy”.

Online surveys are available on the Cariboo Regional District website and starting Wednesday, December 2nd, printed versions can be picked up at their offices in Williams Lake, Quesnel, and 100 Mile House.

The Survey will be accessible until at least the middle of the month and Lebourdais said the goal is to have the strategy plan completed by the end of February 2021.