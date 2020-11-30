(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

BC recorded 46 deaths since Friday, bringing the provincial death toll up to 441 since the pandemic began.

There were also 2,364 new cases over the three day period.

That included 212 in Interior Health and 73 in Northern Health.

Here is a breakdown of the three-day total:

Friday to Saturday – 750

Saturday to Sunday – 731

Sunday to Monday – 596

277 historical cases connected to Fraser Health dated from November 18th to 26th

This comes after the province saw 911 infections on Friday.

8,855 cases are considered active in the province,

Across BC, 316 people are battling the virus in the hospital, 75 of whom are in ICU.

10,139 people are under active public health monitoring and with 23,111 people recovered the recovery rate is now 69.5%.

There are now 62 active outbreaks at long-term care or assisted living facilities with five more announced today (Monday) by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Regional Breakdown

Northern Health – 845 (+73)

Interior Health – 1,750 (+212)

Vancouver Coastal – 8,853 (+371)

Fraser – 21,070 (+1642)

Island – 629 (+58)