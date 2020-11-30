It’s been ten days since the lights went on at the 100 Mile Hospital, and the Starry Nights Fundraiser is off to a strong start.

According to Organizer Brenda Devine, money is already coming in. “It’s all fairly steady,” Devine says. Even though the fundraiser is off to a strong start, Devine is expecting more donations to come in throughout December. “It’s still quite early”, Devine adds, “People usually are giving more around this time”.

The fundraiser officially kicked off on November 20th when the lights were turned on at the hospital, and will last until the end of January.