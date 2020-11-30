Opposition leader Shirley Bond made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes will have two critic files.

Oakes says she’s ready to work…

“I am very excited to be taking on the role of Advanced Education and Skills Training, as well as for Sport, and just to be a really strong advocate for students, and to advocate for everyone who has been so impacted during COVID-19 and all of those impacted on the sport side as well.”

Oakes is very familiar with the sport portfolio…

“Of course I’ve had the file as the Minister of Sport. I understand how clearly important it is, both from an amateur to a professional level, of people ensuring that there is clear communication and that we be looking to the future as well. It is so critical in our communities to ensure that our sports communities are kept whole.”

On the Advanced Education and Training, Oakes says she knows how important it is for students to be able to continue with their post secondary training, something she says the community also needs…

“Quite frankly we are in desperate need for more care aides and early childhood educators, and I’ll be a very strong advocate to really hold the government to account and to work with them on how they could better utilize our post secondary, our colleges, our training institutions, to meet the needs and the demands of what our communities are currently requiring.”

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerksen, serving his first term, will be the critic for Rural Development, which is a role that longtime MLA Donna Barnett had before she retired prior to the last election.