The City of Williams Lake announced today that it will be providing “Pandemic Kits” at no charge to local licensed businesses as well as seniors’ homes.

On November 6th, the City received a $2.6 million COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant for local Governments from the Province of BC.

$100,000 of this funding has been approved by Council for these kits and Mayor Walt Cobb explained what they contain.

“What we are planning on giving away to start with is 100 non-medical masks, a container of sanitizers, a couple of signage not only for the door to wear a mask as well as a sign to please use the sanitizers, and then the floor mats that fits on the floor to keep your distance”.

Cobb said with the current mandatory mask order and requirements for physical distancing and sanitization, the City wanted to assist businesses with signage and supplies to help ease the burden.

He added our seniors are among the most vulnerable in our community and we also wanted to keep them healthy and safe during these challenging times.

Councillor Scott Nelson, Finance Committee Chair was with the Mayor at today’s announcement and said in a news release “Our local businesses, and our seniors, are the heart of our community, and we want to get these supplies out quickly”.

Nelson also thanked the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce for their assistance in distributing these kits. They will be working with the City to have them handed out at the Tourism Discovery Centre when they are available.

The City is currently sourcing inventory and will have kits available as soon as possible.

Licensed businesses in Williams Lake can request a kit by emailing pandemickits@williamslake.ca or visiting the City’s website to fill out a request form