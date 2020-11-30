A Williams Lake resident is $500,000 richer.

Maureen Fulton said she was “in a daze” when she found out that she matched all four extra numbers from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

“I think I won $500,000!” Fulton said, after checking her ticket at the self-checker.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw that it said I had won something. I scanned it again and was in such a daze, I can’t remember what crossed my mind at that moment”.

Fulton says her prize “doesn’t feel real yet so it feels surreal”.

The long-time lottery player has plans to share her winnings with her family, as well as treat herself to a new car.

Fulton couldn’t wait to share the big news with her sister and then her brother.

“They were in disbelief” she recalled.