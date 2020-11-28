The Cariboo-Chilcotin School District has changed the way it reports student progress for Kindergarten to Grade 7 students.

The new four-point scale is a nominal charge from the existing scale of Not Yet, Approaching, Meeting, Exceeding that has been in use while replacing letter grades.

The new scale will now see students reported on Emerging, Developing, Proficient, and Extending grades.

EMERGING – Initial understanding of the concepts and competencies in relation to the expected learning.

DEVELOPING – Partial understanding of the concepts and competencies in relation to the expected learning

PROFICIENT – Complete understanding of the concepts and competencies in relation to the expected learning

EXTENDING – Sophisticated understanding of the concepts and competencies in relation to the expected learning

Chris van der Mark, the superintendent of schools with the Cariboo-Chilcotin School District, said that the new rubric is more up to date with what the Ministry of Education wants.

“We are referencing a Ministerial order around reporting that came into play a few years ago,” he said. “Really this was an opportunity for us to get up to date and current. Through our discussions with our local teachers and with our administrators, it’s more consistent and aligned with not only Ministry reporting standards, but it’s more aligned with good practice and what teachers are doing in classrooms.”

He added that the previously Kindergarten to Grade 3 students grading had been rubric-based.