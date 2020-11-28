The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) and the City of Williams Lake have entered into a new agreement with the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society.

The current agreements with the Society expire at the end of the year. The arrangement includes two separate agreements that act together to enable the Society to deliver Central Cariboo Arts and Culture services on behalf of the CRD and occupy and manage the Central Cariboo Arts Centre, which is owned by the City of Williams Lake.

The current agreement includes an annual payment from the CRD to the Society of $90,000 per year, a total of $70,000 for service delivery, and $20,000 for the arts centre’s management and operations.

The proposed renewal is for another five-year term at an increased amount raising the total payment amount of $102,000 in 2021 up to $116,000 in 2025. This amount is allocated in the 2021-2025 Central Cariboo Arts and Culture function five-year financial plan.