100 Mile House residents are one step closer to having an outdoor ice surface this winter.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin School Division 27 entered into a property lease agreement with the District of 100 Mile House to construct and operate an outdoor ice surface on the 100 Mile Junior site’s tennis courts this winter.

It was earlier this month that the South Cariboo Joint Committee of the Cariboo Regional District supported funding the outdoor rink.

The council had agreed to allocate $2,000 toward the project, including removing the posts and adding a wooden frame with outside boards and benches.

The District of 100 Mile House will be required to dismantle the ice surface structure no later than April 30 of next year.