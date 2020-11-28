The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) could be taking enforcement action if a ranching company in the Cariboo fails to address the spreading of a knapweed infestation on its properties.

CRD officials decided to proceed with a court-ordered injunction against Blue Goose Cattle Company (BGCC) if it does not meet its request. The district requests that the company voluntarily comply with controlling the spotted knapweed infestations before flower production commences in 2021.

After what the CRD said, a lack of success in controlling the spotted knapweed infestations and a lack of effort to collaborate with the CRD caused CRD staff to recommend enforcement action if BGCC fails to comply with this request.

Spotted knapweed has been identified as a serious threat to the western USA and Canada’s rangelands and forests. It reduces forage production and quality and increases management costs and production losses for the agriculture industry. Spotted knapweed also reduces soil fertility and water infiltration into the soil and increases surface water runoff and stream sedimentation. It also reduces wildlife habitat and native biodiversity.

After an inspection completed earlier this year, it revealed spotted knapweed presence on 14 separate properties owned by the cattle company. The 14 properties encompass approximately over 15,000 acres in the 108, 105, and 111 Mile areas of the South Cariboo.

Some of the properties with infestations also have public roads and trail networks running through them, which increases the potential for additional spread.

The Blue Goose Cattle Company is a certified organic cattle ranching operation responsible for the management and stewardship of over 250,000 acres of leased and deeded land within the Central and South Cariboo and Chilcotin regions of the CRD.

The CRD has been in contact regarding spotted knapweed since 2012.