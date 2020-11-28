(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC saw a record 911 new cases of COVID-19.

35 of them were from Northern Health, and 47 in Interior Health.

The North has had 772 total cases since the pandemic began, while Interior Health’s total is now up to 1,538.

The death toll from the virus continue to go up as well as 11 more people have passed away for a total of 395.

Sadly, that number will likely grow as 301 people are battling the virus in hospital, and 69 of whom are in ICU.

There have been 3 more health care outbreaks, there are 59 ongoing outbreaks in BC’s health care system.

10,430 people are under active public health monitoring and with 21,304 people recovered the recovery rate is now 69%.

Regional Breakdown

Northern Health – 737 (+35)

Interior Health – 1,538 (+47)

Vancouver Coastal – 8,482 (+153)

Fraser – 19,428 (+649)

Island – 571 (+27)