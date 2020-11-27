One team stands alone atop Quesnel curling standings
The Billy Barker Casino rink continues to have a two game cushion atop Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.
Brady Waffle and his crew disposed of Redz Shedz 9-6 this week to improve to 6 and 1 on the season.
The Child Development Centre, skipped by Justin Nelsson, knocked off Quesnel Scaffolding Services 6 to 1, and Shane Yamamoto and Service Electric were better than Fix Auto by a 6-2 count.
The CDC and Service Electric are now tied for second at 4 and 3.
STANDINGS
Billy Barker Casino 6-1
Child Development Centre 4-2
Service Electric 4-2
Fix Auto 3-3
Quesnel Scaffolding Services 2-4
Redz Shedz 2-4