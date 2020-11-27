The Billy Barker Casino rink continues to have a two game cushion atop Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.

Brady Waffle and his crew disposed of Redz Shedz 9-6 this week to improve to 6 and 1 on the season.

The Child Development Centre, skipped by Justin Nelsson, knocked off Quesnel Scaffolding Services 6 to 1, and Shane Yamamoto and Service Electric were better than Fix Auto by a 6-2 count.

The CDC and Service Electric are now tied for second at 4 and 3.

STANDINGS

Billy Barker Casino 6-1

Child Development Centre 4-2

Service Electric 4-2

Fix Auto 3-3

Quesnel Scaffolding Services 2-4

Redz Shedz 2-4