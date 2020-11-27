(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the health care system, Northern Health is warning residents to adhere to provincial health orders this weekend.

“It’s a reminder because we are seeing increases in the Northern Health region and increases in hospitalizations,” explained Northern Health Spokesperson, Eryn Collins.

As of yesterday (Thursday), the North had 198 active cases with 25 people battling the virus in hospital.

A statement was released advising residents to adhere to the following regulations this weekend:

No social gatherings of any size

Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces

No non-essential travel

Staying home if you are sick

The statement reminded the public that the North is not exempt from the increase in COVID-19 activity and hospitalization rates.

“Even though our cases numbers in the North are lower, they are on the increase just as they are everywhere else,” said Collins.

A complete list of the provincial health officer’s orders and guidelines can be found here.