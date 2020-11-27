(Update 12:37pm)

A snowfall warning that was issued just before 5 this morning for the Chilcotin, has been canceled.

Drive BC is also reporting that Highway 20 Bella Coola to Anahim Lake is closed due to downed Hydro lines.

(original story)

A weather system over the Central Coast is spreading snow to northern sections of the Chilcotin region.

In a snowfall warning that was issued just before 5 this morning for the Chilcotin it said 10 to 15 centimeters is expected.

“It’s really only for the Western sections out towards Hexman and down into Bella Coola”. said Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada. “There is a system affecting that part of the Coast and it’s actually really warm so it won’t last for that long but we do have a warning out for heavy snowfall of maybe 10 to 15 centimeters today and easing off tonight”.

Just before 9 this morning BC Hydro Crews were assigned to an outage in Bella Coola affecting 917 customers.

And at 10 this morning, Drive Bc issued a travel advisory for Highway 20, 1 kilometer east of Tatla Lake to Bella Coola due to limited visibility with heavy snowfall.

Travelers are advised to exercise caution and consider alternate plans.

That advisory is expected to be updated at 1 this afternoon.